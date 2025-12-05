Dallas Cowboys’ Playoff Dreams Resurrected After Streak

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have revitalized their playoff hopes after a mid-season slump. After beginning the season with a 3-5-1 record, the Cowboys have won three consecutive games, heading into a pivotal Thursday night match against the Detroit Lions.

At 6-5-1, the Cowboys are back in contention for the NFC playoffs. Their path to entry varies: they could qualify as a wild card, a division winner, or even snag the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, attaining the top spot requires a combination of their continued success and favorable outcomes from other games.

For the Cowboys to seize the No. 1 seed, they must win all five remaining games on their schedule. Key matchups include contests against the Lions and opponents such as the Giants and the Commanders. Winning in Detroit would be especially crucial, as that game will be difficult.

As for their competition, the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles all factor into the Cowboys’ playoff calculations. The Bears need to lose three of their final five games—an outcome that is plausible given their tough schedule. Similarly, the Rams must also struggle through their remaining matchups, ideally finishing with a record of 2-3.

The Eagles, meanwhile, would need to drop road games to the Chargers and the Bills for the Cowboys to keep their division title dreams alive. Lastly, the Seattle Seahawks‘ remaining games will also play a significant role in shaping the playoff picture.

Despite the hurdles, the Cowboys’ recent winning streak has excited the fan base, especially as they approach critical games against division rivals. “We just want to keep the momentum going and focus on each week,” said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. “Every game is important, and we want to give ourselves the best chance at making the playoffs.”

If all goes as envisioned, the Cowboys could end the season with an 11-5-1 record, earning the NFC East title and a top playoff spot. But first, they must tackle the Lions on Thursday to build on their current success.