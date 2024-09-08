Dallas Cowboys Set to Face Cleveland Browns in Highly Anticipated Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to compete against the Cleveland Browns today, September 8, 2024, at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). This game will be broadcast on Fox, providing fans with the opportunity to watch through traditional cable or various streaming services.

For those seeking to catch the game without a cable package, several streaming options are available. One prominent choice is Fubo, a live TV streaming service that offers access to NFL games via local channels, including CBS and Fox. Fubo is currently providing an introductory offer of $30 off the first month of any subscription tier, making it an appealing option for sports enthusiasts.

Another alternative is Sling TV, which allows viewers to watch major NFL games by subscribing to either the Orange or Blue tiers. A special promotion currently allows new subscribers to access the Orange + Blue plan for $30 in the first month, delivering multiple channels, including ESPN and ABC.

Hulu + Live TV also enables fans to enjoy NFL programming alongside subscriptions to ESPN+ and Disney+. This service is available following a three-day free trial, with a monthly fee of $77 thereafter.

For those who prefer watching on mobile devices, NFL+ offers a premium streaming service starting at $40 per year or $7 per month, granting access to the NFL Network and out-of-market games. There is also an upgrade available for NFL+ Premium, which includes features like NFL RedZone.

Furthermore, an affordable indoor antenna can provide access to over-the-air HDTV channels, including CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, and more without any monthly fees, benefiting users in areas with good reception.