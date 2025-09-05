Sports
Dallas Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers in Stunning Offseason Move
ARLINGTON, Texas — In a stunning turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys have traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round draft picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The deal, finalized just days before the season opener, marks a significant shift in strategy for both teams.
The trade was prompted by ongoing contract negotiations that stalled between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Reports indicated that Jones sought to finalize a deal without involving Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta. When negotiations broke down, Parsons publicly requested a trade, forcing the Cowboys into action.
Jones, 82, described the trade as an opportunity to bolster the Cowboys’ defensive line while acquiring valuable draft capital. The Cowboys’ new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, will now lead a team reshaped by this unexpected move, just a week before Dallas opens the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Parsons has been a standout player since joining the Cowboys, being named to the Pro Bowl and earning All-Pro honors each season of his career. The 26-year-old linebacker joins the Packers, who have shifted their approach in recent years to be more aggressive in acquiring high-profile talent.
“It’s a tough decision, but we believe this trade will help us build for the future,” Jones said in a post-trade press conference. Meanwhile, Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst expressed excitement about adding a player of Parsons’ caliber to the roster. “This is a step towards our goal of competing for a championship,” he stated.
As the Cowboys navigate this transition, they will lean on new acquisitions, including Clark, who aims to solidify the interior of the Dallas defense. This trade marks a pivotal moment in Dallas’ pursuit of success, raising questions about whether they can maintain competitiveness without their top defensive asset.
Only time will tell if this gamble pays off, but the Cowboys’ management and fans alike are bracing themselves for a new chapter in the franchise’s storied history.
