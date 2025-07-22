Dallas Cowboys Work Out Pass Rushers Before Training Camp

Oxnard, California — As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for training camp, the team is evaluating several free agent pass rushers. Among them are James Houston, Jesse Luketa, and Kameron Cline, who will have the chance to impress the coaching staff this week.

Reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler state that Houston, a former sixth-round pick by the Lions, recorded eight sacks in his rookie season but has faced challenges since. He played in just two games in 2023 due to injury and had one sack in 11 appearances last year. Luketa, drafted in 2022 by the Cardinals, has had three sacks and 35 tackles over 31 games in three seasons. Cline, an undrafted player from South Dakota, has seen limited action, playing five games for the Colts and one for the Bills.

The Cowboys are looking for added depth as they navigate a contract dispute with linebacker Micah Parsons. Reports indicate that Parsons intends to attend training camp, although he remains noncommittal about participating in practices without a contract extension.

“Micah Parsons said he’s already made his arrangements for Oxnard and he will be there, along with his family,” shared a source. Parsons previously indicated he would not hold out during negotiations, a strategy some players utilize.

Parsons faces contract negotiations amid reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed their star pass rusher to a significant extension. This context raises expectations about what Parsons might seek in his own deal.

The Cowboys are set to begin practice on Tuesday, July 22, and it remains uncertain whether any of the trial players will secure a contract and join the roster for the upcoming season.