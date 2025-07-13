FC Dallas Faces LAFC in Two-Game Road Trip This Weekend

Frisco, Texas — FC Dallas embarks on a two-game road trip to California this weekend, starting with a match against LAFC Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at BMO Stadium. This match marks their first face-off with LAFC this season.

The injury report ahead of the game reveals several key players unavailable for Dallas. Season-ending injuries have sidelined Geovane Jesus, Herbert Endeley, and Enzo Newman. Additionally, Paxton Pomykal, Nolan Norris, and Anderson Julio will also miss the match due to injuries.

Head coach Eric Quill will rely on the return of Osaze Urhoghide, who is available for selection after missing several weeks. Bernard Kamungo is also back in the lineup after recovering from an ankle injury. ‘We hope to see Urhoghide on the field as our defense has struggled without him,’ Quill noted in a recent press conference.

Dallas enters Saturday’s game looking to improve on their road performance, as 16 of their 21 points this season have come away from home. They aim to capture all six points during this trip, as they will face San Jose Earthquakes next Wednesday.

In the latest update, LAFC’s injury report includes Maxime Chanot and Lorenzo Dellavalle being out for the match. The club recently returned from a break due to participation in the FIFA Club World Cup and hopes to regain momentum after a loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps and a victory over the Colorado Rapids.

Forward Denis Bouanga leads LAFC with nine goals this season. Dallas has never won at BMO Stadium, holding a record of 0-5-1 there. They look to challenge this trend with an impressive performance on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT, with streaming available in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass. Broadcasters Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Garrett Melcer will provide coverage, starting at 9:15 p.m.