Sports
FC Dallas Faces LAFC in Two-Game Road Trip This Weekend
Frisco, Texas — FC Dallas embarks on a two-game road trip to California this weekend, starting with a match against LAFC Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at BMO Stadium. This match marks their first face-off with LAFC this season.
The injury report ahead of the game reveals several key players unavailable for Dallas. Season-ending injuries have sidelined Geovane Jesus, Herbert Endeley, and Enzo Newman. Additionally, Paxton Pomykal, Nolan Norris, and Anderson Julio will also miss the match due to injuries.
Head coach Eric Quill will rely on the return of Osaze Urhoghide, who is available for selection after missing several weeks. Bernard Kamungo is also back in the lineup after recovering from an ankle injury. ‘We hope to see Urhoghide on the field as our defense has struggled without him,’ Quill noted in a recent press conference.
Dallas enters Saturday’s game looking to improve on their road performance, as 16 of their 21 points this season have come away from home. They aim to capture all six points during this trip, as they will face San Jose Earthquakes next Wednesday.
In the latest update, LAFC’s injury report includes Maxime Chanot and Lorenzo Dellavalle being out for the match. The club recently returned from a break due to participation in the FIFA Club World Cup and hopes to regain momentum after a loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps and a victory over the Colorado Rapids.
Forward Denis Bouanga leads LAFC with nine goals this season. Dallas has never won at BMO Stadium, holding a record of 0-5-1 there. They look to challenge this trend with an impressive performance on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT, with streaming available in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass. Broadcasters Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Garrett Melcer will provide coverage, starting at 9:15 p.m.
Recent Posts
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week