Dallas-Fort Worth Faces Unusually Dry Summer So Far

Dallas, Texas – Summers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are known for their heat and dryness. This year, however, the region is experiencing notably low rainfall. With July just beginning, locals are left wondering how dry this summer will be.

The National Weather Service marks the summer months as June, July, and August. This June, DFW International Airport recorded just 2.2 inches of rain, far below the 30-year average of 3.7 inches.

June showed promise at the start, bolstered by thunderstorms from May, but the activity dwindled by mid-month. The latter half of June had only two days of measurable precipitation, adding a mere 0.31 inches to rainfall totals.

Looking ahead, July is expected to continue the trend. Historically one of the driest months in the region, July’s average rainfall is 2.15 inches. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts slightly above-average rain chances over the next two weeks. However, the long-term outlook suggests North Texas may fall into an area expecting below-average precipitation.

As temperatures rise, residents are concerned about potential water shortages. It remains uncertain how much rain will come this month, leaving many hoping for a shift in the weather pattern.