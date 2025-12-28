Dallas Goedert Faces Tough Matchup Against Bills in Week 17

Philadelphia, PA — The Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 of the NFL season, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Eagles recently clinched the NFC East title, coming off a 29-18 victory against the Washington Commanders. Tight end Dallas Goedert, a key player in the Eagles’ offense, is under scrutiny as he heads into this challenging matchup.

Goedert has been remarkable this season, standing out as a top scoring tight end with 10 touchdowns, which ties him for the most in the league with Trey McBride. In the last two games alone, Goedert has found the end zone three times. In the recent game against the Commanders, he caught three receptions for 32 yards, contributing significantly to the victory.

However, this week poses a considerable challenge for Goedert against the Bills. Buffalo has restricted opposing tight ends, allowing only 493 receiving yards and three touchdowns throughout the season, averaging a mere 5.0 fantasy points per game to the position. Experts suggest that fantasy players with Goedert in their lineup might want to reconsider, given the Bills’ impressive defensive statistics.

Fantasy analysts have noted the volatility associated with tight end performances, and while Goedert has had an admirable season, the matchup’s difficulty raises concerns. If players feel confident in Goedert’s abilities to overcome this challenge, they may decide to keep him in their starting lineup. However, other tight ends with more favorable situations might be the safer choice this week.

As Goedert steps onto Highmark Stadium’s field, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can maintain his impressive season amid one of the toughest defenses in the league.