Dallas Hosts Detroit in Weekend Prospect Tournament

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars will welcome the Detroit Red Wings this weekend for a two-game prospect tournament at Comerica Center. The games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, marking a new chapter after years of the tournament being held in Traverse City, Michigan.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill noted the shift in venue as a strategic decision. ‘It might have been too much,’ Nill said, referring to the previous format which involved multiple teams and games spread over several days. ‘Here, we get two games, and I think that’s perfect.’ This change simplifies travel for players and offers them a better chance to prepare for NHL camp.

Players such as Cameron Schmidt, drafted in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft, are looking to impress. ‘It’s a good way to show what we’re capable of,’ said forward prospect Alexandre Doucet. The atmosphere is expected to be intense as prospects vie for a spot in their respective teams.

Rich Peverley, the Stars’ Director of Player Development, has praised the development staff for preparing players for this weekend. ‘They were already in Frisco for development camp in early July, and now they can take the next step,’ Peverley said.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are sending recent draft picks and free-agent signings to showcase their talent. Coach Dan Watson emphasizes the importance of competition over the weekend. ‘We want to see players on a team that competes and works really hard,’ he said.

This tournament is more than just games; it’s an opportunity for players to bond and prepare for the upcoming NHL season. Watson added, ‘It’s a great chance for everyone to come together, whether at the hotel or on the flight.’

With excitement building, players and coaches alike look forward to a competitive weekend in Frisco. ‘Everybody is going to be competing this weekend,’ Doucet said, highlighting the stakes involved as players look to make an impression.