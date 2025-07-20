FC Dallas Hosts St. Louis CITY SC in Key Matchup This Weekend

FRISCO, Texas (July 19, 2025) – FC Dallas is set to face St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium, marking a crucial moment in both teams’ seasons.

Streaming of the match will be available in both English and Spanish. Fans can listen to the broadcast through the FC Dallas app with commentators Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale. Pregame coverage will start at 7 p.m. CT.

FC Dallas (22 points, 5-10-7) aims to build on a positive result after a 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 16. The draw ended a four-game losing streak for the club, which tied the longest in its history. Despite not securing a win, the club’s “never-say-die” attitude was evident during the match.

Head Coach Eric Quill remains optimistic, stating, “Their mentality was off the charts; our team mentality was off the charts. If we become this consistently, we’re going to climb this table. I guarantee that.” Currently, Dallas sits 13th in the Western Conference, four points ahead of St. Louis CITY SC.

One key player for Dallas has been Petar Musa, who scored two goals in the recent match against San Jose, bringing his season total to nine. Musa’s ability to create plays is proving vital to the team’s performance this season.

Conversely, St. Louis CITY SC (4-12-6) has been struggling, having just ended a five-game winless streak with a victory against the Portland Timbers. Interim coach David Critchley emphasized the importance of optimism among players, stating, “The mood is not that bad. They want to win, and there was optimism in the team.”

The upcoming match is crucial for both teams as they seek to enhance their playoff prospects. St. Louis is in 14th place with limited games left this season.

FC Dallas has historically excelled against St. Louis, winning both home encounters with a scoreline of 2-0. However, they have faced challenges lately, remaining winless in their last seven home games.

As part of an ongoing celebration of its 30 years in Major League Soccer, FC Dallas will host ’90s Night featuring nostalgic music and surprise events during the match.

This showdown could be a turning point for both FC Dallas and St. Louis as they vie for better positioning in the Western Conference.