Sports
Dallas Mavericks Select Cooper Flagg First Overall in NBA Draft
Brooklyn, NY — The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg from Duke University as the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The selection marks a significant move for the Mavericks as they begin a new chapter in hopes of improving their roster.
Flagg, a highly regarded prospect, is expected to bring a dynamic presence to the Mavericks, adding scoring and playmaking abilities. He expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating, ‘I’m excited to be a sponge, to get down there and learn from Hall of Fame caliber guys.’
Following Flagg, the San Antonio Spurs picked VJ Edgecombe second overall, solidifying their future with another talented player. The draft continued to unfold, with notable selections including Rutgers‘ Gianni Thompson going fourth to the Houston Rockets.
The New Orleans Pelicans made headlines by selecting Maryland’s Derik Queen with the thirteenth pick. Queen is seen as a polarizing prospect, with some scouts believing he could develop into a versatile playmaking center in the NBA.
In total, 29 picks are expected to be made in the second round, which is set for Friday at the Barclays Center.
This year’s NBA Draft provided an interesting viewing experience as it averaged 4.41 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, showing a slight increase from 2022’s numbers. The presence of well-known prospects like Cooper Flagg helped boost interest in the event.
As teams finalize their selections, attention now shifts to how these new players will fit into their respective teams and the upcoming season.
