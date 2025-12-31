Dallas to Open State’s First Acute Behavioral Health Hospital in Summer 2026

DALLAS – Dec. 24, 2025 – The Texas Behavioral Health Center, the first acute care behavioral health hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is set to open this summer. Operated by UT Southwestern Medical Center, the facility will provide 292 beds for adult and pediatric patients.

Located in Dallas’ Southwestern Medical District at the intersection of Medical District Drive and Harry Hines Boulevard, the nearly 505,000-square-foot hospital aims to enhance the state’s inpatient psychiatric services. The planning, design, and construction were completed in partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC).

“This facility represents a significant investment in behavioral health care by our Legislature,” said the President of UT Southwestern Medical Center. “We are excited to increase access to care and improve outcomes for patients throughout Texas.”

The hospital features landscaped outdoor courtyards and open-air balconies to create a therapeutic environment. It will serve both civil and forensic patients and introduce innovative care models such as interventional psychiatry.

“Our goal is to expand access and enhance the quality of care for every individual in North Texas,” said the Interim Chief Executive Officer for the new state hospital at UT Southwestern.

UT Southwestern is well-prepared for this undertaking, having a reputation for evidence-based, patient-centered behavioral healthcare. The faculty and care teams have extensive experience in providing specialized medical services to this patient population.

The Texas Behavioral Health Center will join other prominent Dallas medical facilities, including Zale Lipshy Pavilion, Parkland Memorial Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Children's Health has also contributed $261 million for the pediatric unit, further supporting the community’s mental health needs.

“As we continue to grow, we’re committed to meeting the evolving mental health needs of our community,” said the Associate Professor and Interim Chief Medical Officer of the new center.

UT Southwestern, recognized as one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, cares for over 140,000 hospitalized patients annually. This new facility is expected to play a crucial role in fulfilling the growing demand for mental health services in Texas.