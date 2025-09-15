News
Dallas Pastor Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Takes Medical Leave of Absence
DALLAS — Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, is taking a temporary medical leave of absence following a recent diagnosis, the church announced Sunday.
The 64-year-old pastor is scheduled to undergo surgery and will spend the next several weeks in recovery. The church did not disclose the specifics of his medical condition.
<p"While this is a personal challenge, I stand firm in my faith and have complete confidence in God’s healing power,” Dr. Haynes said in a statement. “James 5:15 reminds us, ‘And the prayer of faith shall save the sick.’ I am profoundly grateful for your prayers, love, support, understanding, and respect for my privacy during this time, and I look forward to returning after my recovery.”
Haynes has led Friendship-West Baptist Church for over 40 years, growing its membership from around 100 to 13,000, according to the church’s website. He is also known for his activism and leadership beyond the church, playing roles in various community organizations.
During Haynes’ leave, Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, the church’s executive pastor, will take on his pastoral and ministry duties. Veta Holt, Chief Operations Officer, will continue to oversee the church’s business and financial operations.
Alisha Trusty, the church spokesperson, stated that updates on Haynes’ condition will be shared periodically. The church has also initiated a prayer calendar for community members who wish to support Haynes during his recovery.
In 2022, Haynes received the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service, highlighting his impact in the community.
