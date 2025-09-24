Dallas Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Angel Celis-Reyes

DALLAS, Texas — Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on Friday evening. Police responded to the incident around 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of Military Parkway in southeast Dallas.

The victim, identified as Angel Celis-Reyes, was found to have been shot by unknown suspects, according to a police news release. Officers arrived at the scene and quickly contacted emergency medical services.

Celis-Reyes was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they are still working to gather information on the suspects and establish a motive for the attack. Authorities did not indicate whether Celis-Reyes had any prior knowledge of the individuals involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing as police seek to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Residents in the area have expressed shock at the shooting, calling for increased community safety measures. Police encourage anyone with information related to the case to come forward to assist with the investigation.