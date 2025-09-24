News
Dallas Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Angel Celis-Reyes
DALLAS, Texas — Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on Friday evening. Police responded to the incident around 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of Military Parkway in southeast Dallas.
The victim, identified as Angel Celis-Reyes, was found to have been shot by unknown suspects, according to a police news release. Officers arrived at the scene and quickly contacted emergency medical services.
Celis-Reyes was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
A police spokesperson confirmed that they are still working to gather information on the suspects and establish a motive for the attack. Authorities did not indicate whether Celis-Reyes had any prior knowledge of the individuals involved in the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing as police seek to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
Residents in the area have expressed shock at the shooting, calling for increased community safety measures. Police encourage anyone with information related to the case to come forward to assist with the investigation.
Recent Posts
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return