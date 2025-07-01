Dallas Stars Bring Back Glen Gulutzan as Head Coach After 12 Years

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars have rehired Glen Gulutzan as their head coach, twelve years after his initial tenure with the team ended in 2013. A source confirmed the news to ESPN on Sunday, and the team is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Gulutzan returns to lead a talented roster that has reached the Western Conference Finals for three consecutive years. He replaces Pete DeBoer, who departed after posting a .665 points percentage and no Stanley Cup appearances during his three seasons.

The 53-year-old coach previously led the Stars to a 64-57-9 record during his first stint but failed to lead the team to the playoffs. After being dismissed, he worked as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks and head coach of the Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2018.

In recent years, Gulutzan worked as an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers, where he significantly improved the team’s power play performance. He is credited with turning a struggling unit into one of the best in the league.

Dallas began searching for a new coach following DeBoer’s exit after the Stars’ playoff loss to the Oilers, who eliminated them for the second year in a row. General Manager Jim Nill cited several factors in the dismissal, emphasizing the need for a different approach to achieving playoff success.

Despite the challenges of his past experience, Nill believes Gulutzan’s familiarity with the organization could be beneficial. As the Stars look to break through and reach the Stanley Cup Final, Gulutzan’s leadership will be crucial to their success.

Assistant coaches Alain Nasreddine and Jeff Reese will remain with the team as Gulutzan assembles his staff.