Dallas Stars Face New Jersey Devils in Crucial Matchup

NEWARK, New Jersey – The Dallas Stars will take on the New Jersey Devils Wednesday night in a pivotal NHL matchup. The game marks a significant challenge for both teams, as they battle for playoff positioning this season.

The Stars, currently holding a record of 17-5-5, are coming off a recent loss to the New York Rangers. Dallas lost a close game after having a lead in the second period. Head coach Glen Gulutzan emphasized the need for his players to rebound quickly as they head into this back-to-back series.

On the other side, New Jersey stands at 16-9-1 after a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Devils are eager to regain momentum at home following two disappointing defeats. Both teams are performing well this season, with the Stars ranked second in the Central Division and the Devils positioned second in the Metropolitan Division.

Stars forward Jason Robertson has been a key player for Dallas, recently earning the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for November after scoring 26 points in 15 games. He leads the team with 35 points and is known for his goal-scoring ability. Meanwhile, Devils captain Nico Hischier is on a scoring streak himself, with 12 points in his last six games.

Injuries are a concern for the Stars, as they will be without top defenseman Lian Bichsel for 6-8 weeks due to a lower body injury. This is a significant loss, as Bichsel had been playing a crucial role in the team’s defensive structure. Gulutzan noted that the team’s defensive depth will be tested as they look to fill the gaps left by injured players.

The Stars have had success on the power play, currently leading the NHL at a conversion rate of 31.8%. They will look to exploit any opportunities against New Jersey, who have inconsistencies on special teams. With both teams having solid records and hungry for points, this matchup promises to be an exciting contest.

Fans can catch the game at Prudential Center at 6:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on regional sports networks.