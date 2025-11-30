Sports
Dallas Stars Face Ottawa Senators Tonight at Home
Dallas, Texas – The Dallas Stars will take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at the American Airlines Center. The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
The Stars come into the matchup with a record of 16-5-4, placing them second in the Western Conference with 36 points. In contrast, the Senators hold a record of 12-8-4, sitting at 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.
The Stars boast the NHL’s best power play, converting 31.8% of their opportunities this season. This effectiveness was on display last week when they scored two power play goals in a decisive 8-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan emphasized the importance of taking advantage of power play situations, noting, “It’s not always how many you score, it’s when you score.”
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recently celebrated a milestone by playing in his 500th NHL game. He recorded two assists in the Stars’ last game against the Utah Mammoth on November 28. Heiskanen has tallied 22 points this season and has additional motivation, having scored 11 points against Ottawa in his career.
On the Senators’ side, forward Shane Pinto leads the team with 12 goals and ranks fourth in scoring with 18 points. Pinto has a solid performance record against the Stars, having recorded five points in seven games.
In injury news, the Senators will be without Thomas Chabot (upper body) and Adam Erne (lower body). The Stars may also miss players like Matt Duchene (day-to-day, upper body) and Nils Lundkvist (lower body).
Fans can watch the game on ESPN+, and tickets are still available at the arena box office. A promotional College Night is also planned for the evening, along with a special food highlight at the arena.
As both teams prepare to face off, the Stars look to extend their three-game win streak while the Senators hope to bounce back during a crucial stretch of the season.
Recent Posts
- McLaurin Returns as Commanders Face Broncos on Sunday Night Football
- Barcelona Overcomes Early Setback to Beat Alavés 3-1
- Lane Kiffin Decision Looms Amid Criticism Ahead of Egg Bowl
- Amy Schumer shares candid moments with son during photo shoot
- Steelers Sign Asante Samuel Jr. Amid Injuries to Key Players
- Timberwolves Seek Second Straight Win Against Spurs
- Dallas Stars Face Ottawa Senators Tonight at Home
- Young Entrepreneurs Make Headlines with Explosive Growth
- Junior Faces Atlético Nacional in Crucial Liga BetPlay Match
- Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Players to Consider This Weekend
- Bills Seek Playoff Spark Against Steelers Amidst Key Injuries
- Knicks Host Raptors in Key Eastern Conference Clash Tonight
- Shedeur Sanders Takes Center Stage in Browns’ Game Against 49ers
- Thunder Aim for 20-1 Against Trail Blazers This Sunday
- Cavaliers Seek Victory Against Celtics Amid Injuries on Sunday Night
- NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Injury Updates Released
- Inter Miami CF Advances to First MLS Cup After Historic Win
- Top NFL Week 13 Prop Picks You Need to Know
- Honduras Faces Tense Elections Amid Fraud Allegations and High Stakes
- Hurricanes’ Staal Might Return as Bussi Starts Against Flames