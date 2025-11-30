Dallas Stars Face Ottawa Senators Tonight at Home

Dallas, Texas – The Dallas Stars will take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at the American Airlines Center. The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Stars come into the matchup with a record of 16-5-4, placing them second in the Western Conference with 36 points. In contrast, the Senators hold a record of 12-8-4, sitting at 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

The Stars boast the NHL’s best power play, converting 31.8% of their opportunities this season. This effectiveness was on display last week when they scored two power play goals in a decisive 8-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan emphasized the importance of taking advantage of power play situations, noting, “It’s not always how many you score, it’s when you score.”

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recently celebrated a milestone by playing in his 500th NHL game. He recorded two assists in the Stars’ last game against the Utah Mammoth on November 28. Heiskanen has tallied 22 points this season and has additional motivation, having scored 11 points against Ottawa in his career.

On the Senators’ side, forward Shane Pinto leads the team with 12 goals and ranks fourth in scoring with 18 points. Pinto has a solid performance record against the Stars, having recorded five points in seven games.

In injury news, the Senators will be without Thomas Chabot (upper body) and Adam Erne (lower body). The Stars may also miss players like Matt Duchene (day-to-day, upper body) and Nils Lundkvist (lower body).

Fans can watch the game on ESPN+, and tickets are still available at the arena box office. A promotional College Night is also planned for the evening, along with a special food highlight at the arena.

As both teams prepare to face off, the Stars look to extend their three-game win streak while the Senators hope to bounce back during a crucial stretch of the season.