Sports
Dallas Stars Host Struggling Chicago Blackhawks After Christmas Break
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Stars are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. This matchup highlights two teams at opposite ends of the NHL spectrum, with the Stars boasting a strong record of 25-7-6 and the Blackhawks struggling at 13-17-6.
The Stars are coming off a narrow 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings before the Christmas break. They have been one of the league’s top teams, ranking second in the Central Division with 56 points. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan expressed confidence in his team, stating, “Our record is where it is. Going into Christmas Break, I think we’ve done a pretty good job.” Dallas has not only had impressive individual performances but also shown resilience amid injuries to key players.
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has reached the 20-goal plateau for the fourth consecutive year, totaling 42 points this season. He enters the game ranked third on the team and 15th in the NHL in scoring. Johnston’s contributions have been crucial, especially with injuries to players like Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene.
Chicago, on the other hand, struggles with its offense, having registered only eight goals in the five games without star rookie Connor Bedard, who remains sidelined with an injury. The Blackhawks are on a six-game losing streak and have recently faced a tough month with a 2-8-1 record in December. Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi leads his team with 26 points but has not scored in the last six games.
The game marks the first of three meetings between the Stars and Blackhawks this season, with a rematch scheduled for January 1 at the United Center. The atmosphere at the American Airlines Center is expected to be energized as fans hope for a strong performance from the home team.
As Dallas looks to continue its successful run, it will be interesting to see if the Stars can maintain their strong performance against a struggling Blackhawks squad. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on CHSN and WGN radio.
