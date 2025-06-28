Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill Wins Third Straight Award

LOS ANGELES, California — Jim Nill, general manager of the Dallas Stars, was surprised with the 2025 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during a recent dinner with his team’s scouts and management. Assistant GM Mark Janko and Nill’s wife, Bekki, helped orchestrate the surprise.

“Today, picking the kids up at the airport, I turned off my location so he wouldn’t know,” Bekki explained. “I’ve had to do a lot of behind-the-scenes sneaking around.” Nill made a heartfelt speech before the award was presented, thanking his staff as they approached the NHL Draft.

“You’re the reason why we are who we are, the work you do, and it’s just a pleasure to have you part of our team,” Nill said, emphasizing the importance of teamwork. Shortly after, Nill’s three children, who flew in for the occasion, presented him with the trophy.

“It caught me off guard,” Nill admitted. “I was like, ‘What are [the children] doing here?’ They did a good job of hiding it.” Nill, 67, was officially announced as the award winner during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater. He is the first recipient to win the award three times consecutively.

Nill’s tenure with the Stars has been marked by success; the team finished this season with a record of 50-26-6 and advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third year in a row, despite significant player injuries.

“This might have my name on it, but it’s got every one of your names on it,” Nill told his staff, expressing gratitude for their contributions. “To be able to share this with you guys, it’s special. I’m humbled by it.”

Prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, the Stars enhanced their roster by acquiring several key players. Mikko Rantanen, who led the team with 22 points in 18 playoff games, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Stars.

Bekki reflected on her husband’s emotional reaction, saying, “The look on his face was shocked, but then to see your kids, that’s when the tears showed up.” Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers were also finalists for the award.