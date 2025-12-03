Dallas Stars Prepare for Matchup Against New York Rangers Tonight

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Stars (17-5-4) face off against the New York Rangers (13-12-2) tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, part of the NHL’s schedule for December 2, 2025. The game will air live on ESPN+.

The Stars come into the game ranked second in the Central Division, riding a four-game winning streak. In their last outing, they defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-1. Dallas has the best road points percentage in the NHL at .808 and is known for their high-scoring offense, averaging 3.77 goals per game on the road.

Leading the Stars is Jason Robertson, who has 16 goals, tied for fourth in the league. Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen has also made significant contributions with 15 assists in 14 games in November. Johnston’s recent performance, including a hat trick against the Senators, earned him the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending November 30.

On the Rangers’ side, Artemi Panarin is the key player to watch, currently tied for the team lead in scoring with 26 points. He has recorded seven points in his last five games and holds a three-game point streak against Dallas with five points in that span. Panarin’s ability to create offensive plays makes him a crucial figure in tonight’s matchup.

Injuries may impact lineups, as several players are listed as out or day-to-day for both teams. For the Stars, defensemen Thomas Harley and Jonathan Quick will miss the game, while the Rangers will be without Adam Fox due to an upper-body injury.

Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan emphasized the importance of maintaining their recent form. “Confidence is a hell of a drug,” Johnston echoed, highlighting the team’s current momentum. Both teams are eager for a win, making tonight’s matchup a thrilling contest for NHL fans.