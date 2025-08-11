News
Dallas Weather Forecast for August 10: Hot and Dry
DALLAS, Texas — The weather in Dallas this Sunday, August 10, is expected to be hot with temperatures soaring up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).
The National Weather Service forecasts a 2% chance of rain throughout the day, with cloud cover at 18%. By nightfall, the chance of rain increases slightly to 4%, while cloud cover decreases to 6%. Wind gusts could reach up to 28 kilometers per hour (17 mph) during the day and 24 kilometers per hour (15 mph) at night.
Dallas, located in northern Texas, experiences a humid subtropical climate characterized by hot summers and mild winters. Traditionally, the warmest months occur in July and August, where temperatures can approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
The city typically endures cold spells in January and December, with temperatures sometimes dropping near zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit). The rainy season usually peaks in May.
This fluctuation in weather patterns is attributed to climate change, which has caused unpredictable climate shifts. Monitoring the forecast has become essential for residents planning their day-to-day activities.
As the weekend approaches, the forecast suggests that Monday, August 11, might see temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) to a low of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) with minimal precipitation expected. Residents are advised to continuously check the weather updates to avoid unexpected changes.
Recent Posts
- Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight Challenges
- Tesla Unveils Longest-Range Model 3 for Chinese Market
- Upcoming MLB Series to Shape Playoff Contenders’ Fortunes
- Multnomah County Declares Emergency Amid High Heat Forecast
- Veteran Driver Robbie Brewer Dies During Race at Bowman Gray Stadium
- AI Disrupts Job Market for Recent Computer Science Graduates
- FDA Issues Major Recall of Popular Power Stick Deodorants Nationwide
- Trump’s Indifference to TikTok Ban Grows Amid Trade Talks
- Grow a Garden Unveils Exciting Cooking Event with New Recipes
- Cincinnati Open Play Suspended Due to Power Outage
- ATP Player Stats Show Competitive Tennis Landscape
- Shrek 5 Release Delayed to Summer 2027
- Phillies Clash with Reds in Key National League Showdown
- Trump Criticizes No Cash Bail Policies Amid Federal Police Control Announcement
- Weapons Debuts Strong with $71.8 Million Worldwide Opening
- Cincinnati Americans Excel with Straight-Set Victories
- New Peak: Mesa Update Launches August 11 with Exciting Biome
- Inflation Data Raises Questions Amid Changes at Bureau of Labor Statistics
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Reunites with Father as Coach Ahead of Cincinnati Open
- BigBear.ai Stock Drops 29% After Disappointing Q2 Results