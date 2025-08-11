Dallas Weather Forecast for August 10: Hot and Dry

DALLAS, Texas — The weather in Dallas this Sunday, August 10, is expected to be hot with temperatures soaring up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).

The National Weather Service forecasts a 2% chance of rain throughout the day, with cloud cover at 18%. By nightfall, the chance of rain increases slightly to 4%, while cloud cover decreases to 6%. Wind gusts could reach up to 28 kilometers per hour (17 mph) during the day and 24 kilometers per hour (15 mph) at night.

Dallas, located in northern Texas, experiences a humid subtropical climate characterized by hot summers and mild winters. Traditionally, the warmest months occur in July and August, where temperatures can approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The city typically endures cold spells in January and December, with temperatures sometimes dropping near zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit). The rainy season usually peaks in May.

This fluctuation in weather patterns is attributed to climate change, which has caused unpredictable climate shifts. Monitoring the forecast has become essential for residents planning their day-to-day activities.

As the weekend approaches, the forecast suggests that Monday, August 11, might see temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) to a low of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) with minimal precipitation expected. Residents are advised to continuously check the weather updates to avoid unexpected changes.