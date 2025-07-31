Dallas Wings Aim to Capitalize on Atlanta Dream’s Tough Schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Wings (8-19) are looking to build on a recent victory as they face the Atlanta Dream (15-11) on July 30, 2025, at the College Park Center. The Wings are fresh off a 92-82 win over the New York Liberty, while the Dream aim to bounce back after a tight loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

In their last game, Dallas took a commanding 27-point lead over New York at halftime, fueled by Arike Ogunbowale‘s 15 points and 10 assists. Paige Bueckers and Luisa Geiselsoder contributed 11 and 12 points, respectively. Despite a late surge from New York, which saw them outscore Dallas 20-7 in the final quarter, it was not enough to change the outcome.

Atlanta comes into this matchup having played the night before, where they suffered a narrow defeat against Golden State, falling 77-75. Jordin Canada led the Dream with 21 points and eight assists, while Naz Hillmon added 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Wings and Dream have faced each other twice this season, each team winning once at home. Dallas is hoping to gain an edge tonight at the College Park Center.

Fans can watch the game live on WPCH – Peachtree Sports Network, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams will be looking to assert themselves with playoffs around the corner.