Dallas Wings Edge Connecticut Sun in Thrilling 86-83 Showdown

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Dallas Wings secured an 86-83 victory against the Connecticut Sun on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, marking their second consecutive win of the season. Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 21 points and seven assists, while rookie Aziaha James scored a career-high 17 points, all in the second half.

The game was tightly contested, featuring 12 lead changes and 10 ties. The Sun’s Aneesah Morrow tied the score at 62 with 1:18 left in the third quarter, but James responded quickly with a floater to give Dallas the lead for good. Morrow later brought the Sun within three points at 76-73, but Arike Ogunbowale‘s 3-pointer and two free throws helped extend the lead.

The Wings shot just 36% in the second half but found success at the free-throw line, making 21 of 26 attempts. The Sun made 12 of 15 from the line. Dallas’s victory improved its record to 3-11, while Connecticut fell to 2-11, suffering their fifth consecutive defeat.

Dallas’s performance marks a significant turnaround after previously losing seven straight games. The Wings last won two games in a row in 2014 and notched their first road win against the Sun this season.

Next up, the Sun will embark on a four-game road trip starting Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries, while the Wings will face the Washington Mystics.