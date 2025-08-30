Dallas Wings Face Atlanta Dream Amid Injury Struggles

Arlington, TX (Aug. 28, 2025) – The Dallas Wings will start a four-game road trip on Friday against the Atlanta Dream. The matchup at Gateway Center is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will air nationally on ION.

The Wings (9-30) are coming off a tough 101-95 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Both Luisa Geiselsöder and Aziaha James suffered injuries late in the game, with James scoring a game-high 22 points before her exit. Meanwhile, the Dream (24-14) look to bounce back after losing 81-75 to the Las Vegas Aces.

This season, the Wings and Dream have met three times, with Atlanta leading the series 2-1. In their latest encounter on July 30, the Dream narrowly defeated the Wings 88-85, led by Naz Hillmon with 21 points.

In terms of player availability, the Wings face a daunting injury report. Key players like Arike Ogunbowale and Tyasha Harris are out, and James is doubtful for Friday. The team has now missed a total of 107 games due to injuries this season.

A bright spot for the Wings has been rookie Amy Okonkwo, who signed on Aug. 21 and has averaged 11.3 points per game in her short tenure. Dallas also signed guard Serena Sundell to a hardship contract after JJ Quinerly‘s season-ending injury, as the team scrambles to fill gaps.

The Dream, now positioned as the third seed in the WNBA standings, have the best record in the Eastern Conference and will look to capitalize on the Wings’ injury woes. Atlanta ranks fourth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating, creating a formidable challenge for Dallas.

As the Wings focus on competing and maintaining their identity through the adversity, head coach Chris Koclanes emphasized the need for sharper execution to combat their physical limitations. Dallas will aim to upset Atlanta while playing for pride this Friday.