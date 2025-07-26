Dallas Wings Face Golden State Valkyries in Key WNBA Matchup

San Francisco, CA – The Dallas Wings (7-17) are set to play the Golden State Valkyries (10-12) at the Chase Center tonight. The matchup, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, is crucial for both teams as the regular season continues.

The Wings come into this game on a high note, following a resounding 87-63 victory over the Seattle Storm earlier this week. Arike Ogunbowale led the scoring with 29 points, while Paige Bueckers contributed 14 points and six assists. Haley Jones also impressed off the bench, tallying 10 points and a team-best plus-25 rating.

Golden State, on the other hand, has struggled recently, losing three consecutive games and five of its last six. Their last outing was a 67-58 defeat against the Storm on July 16, a game in which they could not find their rhythm, shooting only 31.7% from the field.

Tonight’s game holds added significance for the Valkyries, as star Kayla Thornton is sidelined for the remainder of the season following surgery for a knee injury. Thornton was averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game, making her absence felt as the team aims to secure a playoff position.

This matchup marks the second meeting this season between these teams. The Wings previously defeated the Valkyries 81-71 in June during a Commissioner’s Cup game. The two teams will meet again two more times before the end of the regular season.

Fans can catch the live action on ION or stream it via various platforms, including Fubo. With both teams needing a win, expect an intense battle on the court tonight.