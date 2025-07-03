Dallas Wings Face Phoenix Mercury in Crucial WNBA Matchup

Arlington, Texas – The Dallas Wings (5-13) will host the Phoenix Mercury (12-5) for a pivotal WNBA matchup at the College Park Center on July 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Mercury, having won six of their last seven games, aim to capitalize on their recent momentum.

In their last outing, the Mercury fell short against the Las Vegas Aces, despite solid performances from Alyssa Thomas, who scored 16 points to go with seven rebounds and eight assists, Kahleah Copper adding 15 points, and Sami Whitcomb contributing 14 points off the bench. A'ja Wilson dominated the Aces’ victory with a remarkable 26-point and 18-rebound showing.

The Wings, who started the season poorly with a 1-11 record, have turned a corner recently, claiming victories in four of their last six games. In their latest win, they defeated the Washington Mystics 79-71, driven by a 28-9 lead in the first quarter. JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James each scored 15 points to fill the gap left by Paige Bueckers, who rested due to a sore knee.

This match will mark the second of four meetings between the two teams this season, with Phoenix winning their previous contest 93-80 on June 11, 2025. Historically, the Mercury have outshined the Wings, winning four of the last five matchups.

Both teams are dealing with injuries. For the Wings, Maddy Siegrist and Tyasha Harris are ruled out, while the Mercury will be without Lexi Held due to a chest injury. In contrast, Bueckers continues to lead the Wings in scoring with an average of 18.4 points per game.

Fans can catch the live action on various streaming platforms, though regional restrictions may apply. With both teams eager for a win, the matchup promises to be a thrilling contest for WNBA fans.