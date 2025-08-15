Dallas Wings Face Sparks with Rising Stars on August 15

Arlington, TX – The Dallas Wings aim to build on their recent success when they host the Los Angeles Sparks Friday night at College Park Center. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will air regionally on ION.

The Wings (9-24) snapped a five-game losing streak with an 81-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, buoyed by impressive performances from Maddy Siegrist and Li Yueru, who both matched their career highs. Siegrist scored 22 points while Yueru added 20, marking her increasing contributions since returning from a knee injury.

“It feels like I’ve been back for a while, but I realized it’s only been a week,” said Siegrist. “We’ve shown that we can be really disruptive and get out in transition.”

The Sparks (15-17) are coming off a loss to the New York Liberty, yet they have shown improvement with three losses in their last 12 games. In their earlier matchup this season, the Sparks defeated the Wings in Arlington on June 6.

Paige Bueckers is another key player to watch, as she approaches the Wings’ rookie assist record. She currently trails the record of 142 assists set in 2014 by only two assists. “She’s a great passer and reads the game well,” said Siegrist.

Head coach Chris Koclanes acknowledged the challenge posed by the Sparks’ strong lineup, emphasizing the need for consistent defensive plays to keep the game competitive. “When those players have good games, you see them winning more games,” he stated.

The Sparks’ starting unit, featuring Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum, is critical to their offense, leading the league in points in the paint. “We want to channel that every game,” Koclanes added.

As the Wings prepare for this crucial game, the focus remains on maintaining their defensive momentum to secure the win. “If our defense is locked in, the offense will come,” Bueckers noted.