Sports
Dallas Wings Game Against Indiana Fever Sold Out
Arlington, TX (June 26, 2025) – Tickets for Friday’s Dallas Wings game against the Indiana Fever have sold out, the team announced today. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas and is presented by Albert under the theme ‘A Night In Dallas.’ Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.
This matchup is one of the most-awaited games of the 2025 WNBA season as former No. 1 draft picks Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings faces Indiana’s Caitlin Clark for the first time in their professional careers. The excitement surrounding the game is palpable.
Prior to the game, the Wings will host their inaugural ‘Party on PNC Plaza’ from 3:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. CT. The event will feature a mini sport court, a photo booth that offers a commemorative fan mural, a Biergarten, and music by local DJ Don Perryon. Fans are encouraged to showcase their Wings Western gear to match the ‘Night in Dallas’ theme.
Friday’s sellout marks the fifth in 2025 for the Wings and their fourth during the regular season. Tickets have also sold out for earlier games, including a preseason match against the Toyota Antelopes on May 10, the season opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16, the May 31 contest versus the Chicago Sky, and a match against the Atlanta Dream held on Tuesday.
Limited tickets are still available for upcoming home games following the Wings-Fever contest, including those on June 28 against the Washington Mystics and July 3 against the Phoenix Mercury. For additional tickets, fans can click on the team’s website.
The American Airlines Center, home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL‘s Dallas Stars, can accommodate around 20,000 fans for basketball games and is known for being one of the busiest arenas globally.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles