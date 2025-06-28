Dallas Wings Gear Up for Historic Showdown Against Indiana Fever

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Wings have turned a challenging start into momentum, preparing for a highly anticipated game against the Indiana Fever this Friday at the American Airlines Center. The matchup is expected to draw over 20,000 fans, making it the largest attendance for a WNBA game in Texas history.

After a tough 88-86 defeat against the Las Vegas Aces, the Wings regrouped, clinching victories in three of their last four games, with wins against the Golden State Valkyries, Connecticut Sun, and Atlanta Dream. This upswing comes as a validation of head coach Chris Koclanes’ strategy, as the team enters this week with a newfound confidence.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to win five straight games,” Koclanes said. “Our identity is our competitive depth. Everyone can contribute on any night.” The Wings have notably committed to a stronger defensive presence, holding opponents to an average of 75 points per game over their last four outings.

Key to this success has been the addition of Li Yueru, who has made an immediate impact since her acquisition. In her first four games, she has averaged 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, contributing to the team’s rebounding and shot-blocking efforts. Yueru’s size has filled a gap for the Wings, especially with other players sidelined due to national team commitments.

“She’s smart and is picking up our actions quickly,” Koclanes remarked. “Her motor is consistent; she opens things up for our guards.” Alongside Yueru, the team’s stars, Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers, have stepped up, averaging 18.5 and 18.3 points respectively.

Ogunbowale noted the importance of teamwork in overcoming their early season struggles, stating, “We’re still a new team with new coaches, and we have to give grace to everybody. At the end of the day, we’re a team.” This unity and determination will be key as they face the Fever, a game that promises to be more than just a sporting event but a celebration of women’s basketball.

The importance of this upcoming game is not lost on the team, as Koclanes acknowledged, “We’ll appreciate the moment, but once the ball tips, it’s back to business.” The Wings look to capitalize on this stage to showcase their evolving identity as they aim for a strong showing against their rivals.