Dallas Wings Host Atlanta Dream in Crucial WNBA Matchup

ARLINGTON, TX (June 23, 2025) – The Dallas Wings will face off against the Atlanta Dream in a much-anticipated WNBA matchup on Tuesday night. The game will take place at 7 p.m. CT at the College Park Center, with local coverage airing on KFAA29.

The Wings (3-12) are coming off a challenging overtime loss to the Washington Mystics, which saw star player Arike Ogunbowale score 27 points. Despite their effort, Dallas fell short with a score of 91-88. Earlier last week, the Wings managed to secure two victories, improving their performance on the court.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream (10-4) are riding a wave of success, having won five of their last six games. They recently finished a strong outing against the Chicago Sky, winning 93-80 last Sunday. The Dream previously defeated the Wings 83-75 in their last meeting in May.

Injury reports show that DiJonai Carrington is listed as doubtful with a rib issue, and several other players are out due to injury or national team obligations. The Wings hope to find some rhythm at home alongside their fans.

The matchup is particularly exciting as it features top rookies Paige Bueckers of the Wings and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, who will come through Dallas later this week. Bueckers has been a standout player, recently achieving the quickest milestone of 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in league history in just 11 games.

Baylor University alumni will also be in attendance, including DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, as the Baylor women’s basketball team is expected to show their support. This adds a unique atmosphere to the game, highlighting local college connections.

As the Wings look to improve their record, they face a formidable challenge against a strong Dream team led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. “It’s a big opportunity for us to show what we can do at home,” said Wings head coach Curt Miller. “We need to focus on our defense and capitalize on our home-court advantage.”