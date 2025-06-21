Sports
Dallas Wings Shift Lineup, DiJonai Carrington Comes Off Bench
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Wings showcased a revamped starting lineup in their June 17 home game against the Golden State Valkyries. Rookie Paige Bueckers, alongside Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen, and another rookie, Aziaha James, took the court, marking a significant change from earlier in the season.
This game was notable as it was the first time all season that DiJonai Carrington was not part of the starting five, a decision that surprised many fans. Carrington previously had an impressive season with the Connecticut Sun in 2024, earning awards like WNBA Most Improved Player and being named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team.
Despite her accolades, Carrington’s performance since joining the Wings has raised concerns. While her scoring averages remain similar to last year, she has increased her turnover rate and decreased shooting efficiency. Additionally, the Wings have a -7.7 point differential when she is on the court, the lowest of any player on the team.
The Wings, who have struggled this season with a record of 2-11, secured a win against the Valkyries with Carrington coming off the bench. Her contribution included eight points, four assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes of play.
Following the game, head coach Chris Koclanes explained the rationale behind the lineup change. He stated, “Yeah, decided to make a change to the lineup as we continue to search for the right combinations.” Further discussing Carrington’s absence from the starting lineup, Koclanes said, “Just conversations throughout with DiJonai, with our team, and just felt it was the right time to make a change and give Aziaha a look.”
As the Wings prepare for their next matchup on June 20 against the Connecticut Sun, it will be interesting to see whether Koclanes decides to keep Carrington in a reserve role or return her to the starting lineup, especially given her previous success with the Sun.
