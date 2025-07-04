Sports
Dallas Wings Star NaLyssa Smith Reacts to Trade from Team
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith expressed her emotional reaction to being traded to the Las Vegas Aces on June 30, which marks a significant shift in her basketball career and personal life.
Smith, who played alongside her girlfriend, Wings guard DiJonai Carrington, admitted she was “sick to my stomach” after the unexpected announcement. The trade involves Smith going to the Aces in exchange for a first-round draft pick in 2027.
This season was special for both athletes as it marked their reunion after previously playing together at Baylor University. After a year of competing against each other, Smith and Carrington were excited to be on the same team for the first time since college.
After the news broke, Smith took to social media, stating, “sick to my stomach dawg, never seen this coming but… I love you Dallas nation, thank you for everything.” Carrington also posted emotional messages, sharing photos of their relationship and adding heart and infinity emojis.
Fans reacted strongly to the news, with some labeling the trade as the “most homophobic trade in WNBA history.” Social media monitors like Coach Jackie expressed disbelief, calling the trade a significant error in judgment regarding player welfare.
Despite the emotional turmoil, both players are handling the transition with a shared sense of mutual support. Smith expressed her excitement about joining the Aces, particularly to play alongside three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. “If I could choose anywhere to go, it would’ve been Vegas, so I’m hella excited for this new opportunity with my goat,” she said.
This trade reflects the broader dynamics within the league; while the Aces are battling through a tough season, the Wings look forward to rebuilding their draft capacity after not having first-round picks for three years. Smith’s trade offers a fresh opportunity for both franchises moving forward.
“I’m looking forward to working hard and competing at the highest level with my new team,” Smith said, emphasizing her dedication to the sport, even amid personal changes.
