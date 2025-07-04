Dalma Galfi Upsets Beatriz Haddad Maia at Wimbledon 2025

London, England – Dalma Galfi stunned Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday evening, winning 7-6 (7), 6-1. The match took place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Galfi demonstrated resilience and skill against the No. 21 seed.

Galfi, who ranks No. 110, entered the match following a grueling first-round victory over local favorite Harriet Dart. She managed to fight back after losing the initial set before overpowering Haddad Maia, who struggled to maintain her rhythm.

This marks Galfi’s progression to the third round for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing her steady performance at Wimbledon. “I just focused on my game and took it one point at a time,” Galfi said post-match. Haddad Maia, ranked No. 20, had previously defeated Rebecca Sramkova, but her momentum faltered against Galfi’s aggressive play.

Haddad Maia started the match strong, pushing back against Galfi. However, the Brazilian’s earlier struggles this season seemed to affect her game as Galfi took control late in the first set. The loss signifies a tough break for Haddad Maia, who had recently shown promise after a quarter-final appearance at the Bad Homburg Open.

As for Galfi, her next challenge awaits against the American Amanda Anisimova, who is currently seeded No. 13. “I’m excited for the next match. Anisimova is a tough opponent, but I believe I can compete with her,” Galfi stated confidently.