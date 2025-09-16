FX’s ‘Damages’ Now Streaming: A Must-See Thriller

NEW YORK, NY — The acclaimed TV series ‘Damages’ has made its way to Tubi, drawing in a new audience. Originally airing for five seasons on FX, the gripping legal drama debuted in 2007 and quickly became a viewer favorite.

‘Damages’ stars Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons, a young attorney who finds herself caught in the complex and often dangerous world of high-stakes litigation. The show opens with a memorable scene of Ellen fleeing a Manhattan apartment building in a blood-soaked trench coat, showcasing the show’s intense narrative style from the start.

With its intricate plots and rich character development, ‘Damages’ seized many viewers’ attention and allowed actors such as Glenn Close and Byrne to shine. Critics praised the show for its writing and strong performances, making it a staple in the legal thriller genre.

Many fans remember the twist and turns that unfolded throughout the series. “I was hooked from the very first episode,” shared a longtime viewer. “Each episode left you questioning what would happen next, and the ending of each season was always shocking.”

Streaming on Tubi now, ‘Damages’ brings fresh opportunities for fans and newcomers alike to dive into its dramatic world. The series is lauded not only for its storytelling but also for the dark themes it explores regarding morality and justice.

As viewers prepare to binge the series, they can expect an intense ride through the legal battles and personal conflicts faced by the characters. Don’t miss your chance to experience this television classic.