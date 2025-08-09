Sports
Damar Hamlin Embraces Freedom Ahead of NFL Season
Pittsford, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin, starting safety for the Buffalo Bills, is preparing for the upcoming NFL season with renewed confidence and freedom. After a challenging year that included a near-fatal incident during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, Hamlin is focused on improving his performance without the burden of external expectations.
During a press conference following practice on Monday, Hamlin shared insights from last season, stating, “I was trying to prove a lot…I felt like I had to make plays so that people can see me as the athlete and what I can truly do on the field.” With a full season behind him, he added, “This year, I truly feel like I accomplished that, and that I have peace.” Hamlin emphasized his commitment to honing his technique and allowing the game to come to him.
Coached by Bobby Babich, the Bills’ defensive coordinator, Hamlin credits his familiarity with the coaching staff for his growth. “It’s how you get freedom as a player when you know your expectations. Expectations are always clear here,” he said. The clarity in communication has been vital for Hamlin as he works to excel in a starting role.
Additionally, Hamlin expressed his relief at having teammate Tre'Davious White back with the Bills, highlighting the importance of team stability. As the Bills take a break with practice resuming at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, Hamlin remains focused on building his skills and contributing to the team’s success.
This season’s training camp is part of Hamlin’s overall journey of recovery and growth as he prepares for the Bills’ upcoming preseason opener against the New York Giants.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles