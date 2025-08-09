Damar Hamlin Embraces Freedom Ahead of NFL Season

Pittsford, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin, starting safety for the Buffalo Bills, is preparing for the upcoming NFL season with renewed confidence and freedom. After a challenging year that included a near-fatal incident during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, Hamlin is focused on improving his performance without the burden of external expectations.

During a press conference following practice on Monday, Hamlin shared insights from last season, stating, “I was trying to prove a lot…I felt like I had to make plays so that people can see me as the athlete and what I can truly do on the field.” With a full season behind him, he added, “This year, I truly feel like I accomplished that, and that I have peace.” Hamlin emphasized his commitment to honing his technique and allowing the game to come to him.

Coached by Bobby Babich, the Bills’ defensive coordinator, Hamlin credits his familiarity with the coaching staff for his growth. “It’s how you get freedom as a player when you know your expectations. Expectations are always clear here,” he said. The clarity in communication has been vital for Hamlin as he works to excel in a starting role.

Additionally, Hamlin expressed his relief at having teammate Tre'Davious White back with the Bills, highlighting the importance of team stability. As the Bills take a break with practice resuming at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, Hamlin remains focused on building his skills and contributing to the team’s success.

This season’s training camp is part of Hamlin’s overall journey of recovery and growth as he prepares for the Bills’ upcoming preseason opener against the New York Giants.