Dame Jacqueline Wilson Embraces Gay Icon Status

Dame Jacqueline Wilson, the esteemed British children’s author, has expressed her delight at being regarded as a gay icon. At 78 years old, Wilson is celebrated for her contributions to literature, including her famous work, ‘The Story of Tracy Beaker.’ In 2020, she publicly revealed her long-term relationship with her partner, Trish Beswick, affirming her identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

In her upcoming book, ‘Think Again,’ Wilson ventures into adult-themed narratives, exploring same-sex relationships among other mature themes. This marks her first adult novel, a project she has contemplated for years, inspired by her daughter’s inquiries about the future of her characters.

Wilson highlighted the significance of exploring more complex relationships, noting that her characters, who started as teenagers in the ‘Girls‘ series, would now be approaching their 40s. The author emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges faced by individuals at this pivotal stage of life.

Although Wilson has included LGBTQ+ themes in her recent works, she acknowledged that societal reactions have evolved. She reflected on her earlier fears of backlash for depicting gay relationships, stating that such representations are not considered controversial in contemporary literature.

In ‘Think Again,’ the storyline mirrors aspects of Wilson’s own life as the main character navigates a divorce and ultimately falls in love with a woman. Despite these parallels, Wilson insists that her narrative is not autobiographical and that her character development is rooted in imagination.

Since publishing her first book in 1969, Wilson has garnered immense success, with over 40 million copies of her works sold in the UK. Her prolific writing includes standalone novels and beloved series such as ‘Tracy Beaker,’ ‘Sleepovers,’ and ‘Hetty Feather.’

As a testament to her contributions to literacy and children’s literature, Wilson has received numerous accolades, including being appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2008 New Year Honours.

‘Think Again’ is scheduled for release on September 12 and will be available in bookstores across the country, including Waterstones and Amazon.