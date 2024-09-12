Entertainment
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill Explores Family History on BBC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, the celebrated British athlete and 2012 London Olympics gold medallist, is embarking on a personal journey to explore her family history. Known for her exceptional achievements in the heptathlon events, Ennis-Hill’s sports career includes breaking records in the 100-metre hurdles, high jump, and indoor pentathlon. She is also a three-time world champion, winning titles in 2009, 2011, and 2015.
Ennis-Hill’s journey into her ancestry will be featured on the popular television program ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ airing on BBC One. This exploration has revealed poignant moments and surprising discoveries about her family’s past.
The program has taken Ennis-Hill to Jamaica, where she uncovered that her great-great-great-grandfather was born into slavery on a sugar plantation in the late 1700s. Despite these hardships, he secured his independence and ultimately purchased the land from his former owner.
Additionally, Ennis-Hill learned about a tragic episode in her family’s history on her mother’s side. Her great-great-grandmother Maud was committed to a psychiatric hospital in 1919, where she lived out her life, never knowing that her 11-year-old daughter had died. The revelation left Ennis-Hill reflecting on the circumstances surrounding Maud’s confinement and the secrecy of her family’s past.
Despite these challenging discoveries, Ennis-Hill’s journey serves as a testament to her resilience and curiosity about her heritage. Her story will air on Thursday at 9pm, offering viewers an intimate look at both her past and the moving histories that shaped her family’s story.
