Dame Joan Collins Honored at Women in Film and TV Awards 2025

London, U.K. — The annual Women in Film and TV Awards took place on Friday at the Park Lane Hilton, celebrating remarkable women in the entertainment industry.

This year’s top accolade, the EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award, was awarded to the legendary Dame Joan Collins. The Hollywood icon received the honor from actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry.

Collins was spotted on the red carpet before the ceremony, reflecting on her long career. “There’s been so many,” she said when asked about a career highlight. “I started at 17.”

She recalled arriving in Hollywood at 20 and the drastic change from the austerity of post-war Britain to the glamour of California. “I guess the highlight was… seeing the blue skies and the palm trees and the extremely glamorous denizens of Hollywood,” Collins said.

Fry praised Collins, calling her “an extraordinary person” who exemplifies class and dignity. “She has a strong personality… but she believed in femininity with a capital ‘F’ and style and dress,” he added. “She’s an incredibly strong example of what a woman can do in a man’s world.”

Also honored at the event, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, was Hannah Walters, who received the ENVY Producer Award for her work on the Emmy-winning show featuring Stephen Graham. “It’s lovely to be here and celebrate women in film and TV,” Walters said.

Anna Maxwell Martin, who won a recent award for her performance in “Until I Kill You,” received the BBC Studios Best Performance Award from her co-star Lucy Punch. “I feel dead chuffed being recognized with some of my heroes,” she commented.

The evening featured multiple awards handed out to various luminaries, including Gabby Logan for the Paramount Contribution to the Medium Award and Tanya Shaw for the Mercury Studios Business Award. Guests included Morfydd Clark, Alison Steadman, and Clive Myrie, making it a star-studded affair.

The complete list of winners included various categories, showcasing the growing recognition of women in the film and television industry.