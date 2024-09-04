Sports
Dame Sarah Storey Criticizes Gender Inequality in Paralympic Time Trial
Dame Sarah Storey expressed her strong disapproval towards the decision to have the women’s C5 time trial set at half the distance of the men’s event after she secured her 18th Paralympic gold medal at Paris 2024.
The accomplished athlete from Britain overcame a 7.18-seconds deficit at the only mid-race checkpoint, further solidifying her status as the most successful Paralympian in the country. After completing a 14.1-kilometer course in a time of 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds, Storey raised concerns about gender inequality within Paralympic sport.
Storey stated that riders had voiced their concerns to the race organizers regarding the length of the event but had not received any response. The men’s C5 event, scheduled for Wednesday, would take place on a course that is double the distance.
“This is the shortest Paralympic time trial we’ve ever had,” said Storey, who finished 4.69 seconds ahead of French competitor Heidi Gaugain. “I hope this is the only time it’s less than 20 kilometers. It’s disappointing not to showcase Para sport fully,” she added.
Despite her frustration, Storey focused on maintaining her performance. She remarked, “There’s plenty of time in the day for us to do two laps like the men.” This sentiment was echoed during last year’s world championships in Glasgow, where parity in women’s cycling was notably improved.
Moreover, the organizers had opted for this shorter time trial due to a busy schedule on Wednesday, which included 19 races and medal ceremonies. Storey had previously made history at Tokyo 2020 by securing multiple titles, raising her total Paralympic medal count to 29.
Joining Storey on the podium, British rider Fran Brown won silver in the women’s C1-3 time trial, remarking that she would have preferred a longer course as well. Brown added that “it’s nice to have something different” highlighting the varied aspects of the course.
Recent Posts
- Celebrating Teacher’s Day 2024 in India
- Plein Air Smokies to Showcase Local Artists and Celebrate the Great Smoky Mountains
- The Kid LAROI to Headline 2024 NRL Grand Final Entertainment
- Luke McGregor’s New Adventure with His Mother on TV
- Bradley Cross Joins Kaizer Chiefs on a Four-Year Deal
- Gemma Arterton Discusses Upcoming Projects and Series Two of Funny Woman
- Dame Sarah Storey Criticizes Gender Inequality in Paralympic Time Trial
- Saif Ali Khan Wrote Heartfelt Letter to Ex-Wife Amrita Singh Before Marrying Kareena Kapoor
- Apple TV+ Launches Fourth Season of ‘Slow Horses’, Gaining Critical Acclaim
- Newcastle United Defeats Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park
- Cole Caufield Honors Johnny Gaudreau by Changing Jersey Number to 13
- PUMA and Aries Launch Their First Collaboration Collection
- Whistleblower PIDOM Remanded in Kuje Prison Pending Bail Hearing
- Australia’s Ambassador Summoned by Iran Over LGBTQ+ Awareness Post
- Entod Pharmaceuticals Receives DCGI Approval for Revolutionary Eye Drops
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants Restricted Stock Units to New Employees
- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Releases Memoir Reflecting on Her Journey
- The Casting of Frank Stone: A Review of Supermassive Games’ Latest Title
- Netanyahu Condemns UK’s Arms Export Suspension to Israel
- Puma Appoints Tara McRae to Lead North American Marketing Strategy