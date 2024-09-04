Dame Sarah Storey Criticizes Gender Inequality in Paralympic Time Trial

Dame Sarah Storey expressed her strong disapproval towards the decision to have the women’s C5 time trial set at half the distance of the men’s event after she secured her 18th Paralympic gold medal at Paris 2024.

The accomplished athlete from Britain overcame a 7.18-seconds deficit at the only mid-race checkpoint, further solidifying her status as the most successful Paralympian in the country. After completing a 14.1-kilometer course in a time of 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds, Storey raised concerns about gender inequality within Paralympic sport.

Storey stated that riders had voiced their concerns to the race organizers regarding the length of the event but had not received any response. The men’s C5 event, scheduled for Wednesday, would take place on a course that is double the distance.

“This is the shortest Paralympic time trial we’ve ever had,” said Storey, who finished 4.69 seconds ahead of French competitor Heidi Gaugain. “I hope this is the only time it’s less than 20 kilometers. It’s disappointing not to showcase Para sport fully,” she added.

Despite her frustration, Storey focused on maintaining her performance. She remarked, “There’s plenty of time in the day for us to do two laps like the men.” This sentiment was echoed during last year’s world championships in Glasgow, where parity in women’s cycling was notably improved.

Moreover, the organizers had opted for this shorter time trial due to a busy schedule on Wednesday, which included 19 races and medal ceremonies. Storey had previously made history at Tokyo 2020 by securing multiple titles, raising her total Paralympic medal count to 29.

Joining Storey on the podium, British rider Fran Brown won silver in the women’s C1-3 time trial, remarking that she would have preferred a longer course as well. Brown added that “it’s nice to have something different” highlighting the varied aspects of the course.