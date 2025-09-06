Damian Priest Seeks Revenge Against Aleister Black on Smackdown

Chicago, Illinois — Damian Priest made a dramatic return to WWE Smackdown last week, igniting a fierce rivalry with Aleister Black after sustaining an injury. The two superstars will face off tonight at 8 ET on USA Network.

Priest’s injury was inflicted by Black, who has since provoked Priest’s thirst for vengeance. In a recent message to Priest, Black claimed he would stand against a force fueled by years of resentment. This pre-match taunt suggests that their encounter could be brutal.

Last week on Smackdown, the opening segment featured John Cena conversing with the live audience, reflecting on his career in Chicago. Cena emphasized the electric energy of the fans and thanked them for their support before Sami Zayn interrupting the moment.

Zayn expressed his gratitude toward Cena and proposed a U.S. Title open challenge, to which Cena agreed. The atmosphere intensified as Zayn and Cena faced off in an anticipated match, but it ended controversially with Brock Lesnar‘s unexpected interference.

Meanwhile, in a separate confrontation, Priest and Black clashed in a pre-match brawl that set the stage for their scheduled match. Priest, still recovering from his injury, vowed to prove he could still compete and withstand Black’s attacks in the ring.

The stakes are high for Priest, who seeks redemption. As tensions flare between the two, fans are eager to see how the events will unfold tonight. Will Priest’s quest for revenge lead to victory, or will Black’s strategy prevail?

Wrestling enthusiasts are encouraged to tune in for the unfolding drama at Smackdown where payback could be just moments away.