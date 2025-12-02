Entertainment
Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
Los Angeles, CA — Director Damien Leone may have hinted that WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley could be part of the upcoming film, ‘Terrifier 4′. This speculation arose after Ripley paid tribute to Art the Clown while wearing a mask inspired by the character at the recent Survivor Series: WarGames event.
A fan took to social media, asking for Ripley to have a cameo in the film, stating, “Petition for Rhea to have a cameo in Terrifier 4.” Leone responded to the suggestion with a message that said, “Not necessary,” which fans interpreted as a sign that discussions about her involvement might have taken place.
‘Terrifier 4’ is currently in development following the success of its predecessor, ‘Terrifier 3’, which grossed over $90 million worldwide. The franchise, created in 2016, began with the original ‘Terrifier’ film featuring the infamous Art the Clown, portrayed by David Howard Thornton. Leone has directed and co-written every installment of the series.
Ripley’s recent appearance in an Art the Clown mask has drawn attention, especially since she has been part of several WarGames matches in WWE. In her latest match, Ripley teamed up with wrestlers including Charlotte Flair and AJ Lee to defeat a team led by Becky Lynch.
At just 29 years old, Ripley has built an impressive resume in WWE, holding titles such as the Women’s World Champion, RAW Women’s Champion, and NXT Women’s Champion. Fans eagerly await confirmation on whether Ripley will officially join the ‘Terrifier’ franchise.
