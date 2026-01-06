Damon Wilson to Re-enter NCAA Transfer Portal After Stellar Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Georgia Bulldog Damon Wilson has announced plans to re-enter the NCAA transfer portal after a standout season with the Missouri Tigers. The transfer portal window for 2025 is currently open, allowing players to explore new opportunities.

Wilson’s decision to transfer comes after his impressive performance this past season, where he recorded 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and one interception. His contributions were significant during his time at Missouri, establishing himself as a top defensive player.

“It’s a tough decision, but I believe it’s the best move for my future,” Wilson said in a statement. “I want to make sure I’m in a program where I can continue to grow and compete at the highest level.”

Previously, Wilson played two seasons at Georgia, where he contributed to the Bulldogs’ defense. During the 2024 season, he made 13 tackles and had three sacks before opting for a transfer to Missouri.

Earlier this December, it was reported that the University of Georgia would penalize Wilson for breaking his contract after his transfer. In response, Wilson’s attorney filed a 42-page complaint asserting that the university’s actions were unwarranted.

Wilson’s future destination remains uncertain, but he is expected to make a significant impact on whichever team he chooses for the 2026 season.

Missouri has faced challenges this offseason, losing a total of 24 players to the transfer portal. Wilson becomes the second edge rusher from the Tigers to enter the portal this year.

The NCAA’s current transfer portal window is set to close on January 16, making this a critical period for athletes seeking new opportunities.