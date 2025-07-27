Dan Aykroyd Explains Why He Skipped SNL’s 50th Anniversary

New York, NY – Dan Aykroyd, a legendary figure from the original cast of “Saturday Night Live,” shared his reasons for skipping the show’s 50th anniversary special. Though he was a prominent cast member in the 1970s, Aykroyd chose to celebrate the milestone from the comfort of his home with family.

Earlier this year, Aykroyd explained his decision during a visit to San Diego Comic-Con. “I wanted to be at home and I wanted to watch the show beginning to end,” he stated. He noted that if he had attended the event, he would have been preoccupied in a dressing room and unable to fully enjoy the celebration.

“I’m a fan of the show today, and I watch it all the time. I love these new players; I think they’re just great,” Aykroyd added. His desire to experience the show live from home, complete with popcorn, reflects his lasting affection for the iconic series.

Despite Aykroyd’s absence, many original cast members participated in the event, including Laraine Newman and Jane Curtin. They honored their late co-star Gilda Radner during a poignant segment, which Aykroyd later described as “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

As he reminisced about his time on SNL, Aykroyd reflected on his past collaborations with iconic performers and his nervousness when filming scenes with them. “As soon as she started to sing, I got a feeling in my stomach,” he recalled, referencing his experiences with blues legends.

Aykroyd also teased upcoming work related to his classic characters, saying, “Jake and Elwood are still in jail in 1997, and now they’re trophies, and no one wants to let them go.” His new book, which picks up from that scenario, is set to be released on October 7.