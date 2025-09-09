Dan Brown Returns with New Robert Langdon Thriller

PARIS: Best-selling American author Dan Brown, known for the blockbuster “The Da Vinci Code,” released his latest thriller on Tuesday. Titled “The Secret of Secrets,” this highly anticipated novel is now available in 16 languages simultaneously and spans nearly 700 pages.

The story brings back the iconic character Robert Langdon, a Harvard professor of symbology, who navigates a world filled with conspiracy and mystery. This is Brown’s first novel in eight years, following his 2017 release, “Origin.” Brown described this book as “by far the most intricately plotted and ambitious novel I’ve written to date.”

<pAccording to Nihar Malaviya, CEO of publisher Penguin Random House Global, the book features all the trademark elements of Brown’s previous works: codes, art, history, religion, and cutting-edge science. Malaviya stated, “The hallmarks of Dan’s books are on full display alongside a propulsive plot,” emphasizing the gripping nature of the narrative.

In this installment, readers are introduced to new elements, including underground laboratories and significant explorations of consciousness. As Langdon uncovers a groundbreaking discovery made by a noeticist, he faces treachery and threats from powerful entities intent on suppressing the truth.

During the lead-up to the release, publishers and translators worked in strict secrecy to prevent leaks. Readers can expect a fast-paced adventure filled with unexpected twists and intense moments. Reviews have already begun to surface, with The New York Times acknowledging the book’s thrilling pace while critiquing its “hyperventilating prose.” Meanwhile, The Guardian described it as “weapons-grade nonsense from beginning to end.”

At 61, Brown is kicking off a month-long promotional tour in New York City, which will take him to 12 countries, connecting with fans across the globe.

Since the launch of “The Da Vinci Code” in 2003, Brown has sold over 250 million copies of his works in 56 languages, securing his place among the world’s top-selling authors.