Sports
Dan Burn Relieved After Alexander Isak’s Historic Transfer Saga Ends
Newcastle, England — Dan Burn, a defender for Newcastle United, expressed relief as the transfer saga of former teammate Alexander Isak concluded on deadline day. The Sweden striker moved to Liverpool for a British-record fee of £125 million after weeks of uncertainty about his future.
Burn stated he felt ‘no animosity’ towards Isak, emphasizing their friendship during a media session ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday. ‘We wanted the transfer window to close to have a bit of clarity on it,’ he said. ‘Alex is a mate so it’s a tough situation. You want him around to help the team, but also for him, he has things to do personally, so I wish him nothing but good wishes.’
The transfer saga overshadowed Newcastle’s preparations for the upcoming season, with Burn admitting it was frustrating to have uncertainty lingering. ‘I’ve been in football long enough to understand how it works. Football is a short career, and people have ambitions and things they want to achieve. I’m just happy it’s over now,’ he added.
Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £60 million in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances last season. He was part of the team that won the Carabao Cup and secured a Champions League place. However, amid interest from Liverpool, he claimed in a statement that promises had been ‘broken’ and specified that their relationship could not continue.
Newcastle officials denied making assurances to Isak about a transfer. After the team signed strikers Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, they accepted Liverpool’s lucrative offer.
Burn recognized the frustration among fans regarding Isak’s departure. ‘As a Newcastle fan, you know how protective we are of the club. You want players who want to be there for Newcastle. I understand why our fans were frustrated,’ he noted. ‘I wish him all the best, apart from when we play Liverpool, obviously.’
As Newcastle navigates this challenging transfer window, Burn pointed out the team’s strong recruitment, believing it has strengthened their squad. ‘We have got good depth in every position now. The club and the board have invested heavily, and it could be a really positive season,’ he concluded.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup