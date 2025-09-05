Dan Burn Relieved After Alexander Isak’s Historic Transfer Saga Ends

Newcastle, England — Dan Burn, a defender for Newcastle United, expressed relief as the transfer saga of former teammate Alexander Isak concluded on deadline day. The Sweden striker moved to Liverpool for a British-record fee of £125 million after weeks of uncertainty about his future.

Burn stated he felt ‘no animosity’ towards Isak, emphasizing their friendship during a media session ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday. ‘We wanted the transfer window to close to have a bit of clarity on it,’ he said. ‘Alex is a mate so it’s a tough situation. You want him around to help the team, but also for him, he has things to do personally, so I wish him nothing but good wishes.’

The transfer saga overshadowed Newcastle’s preparations for the upcoming season, with Burn admitting it was frustrating to have uncertainty lingering. ‘I’ve been in football long enough to understand how it works. Football is a short career, and people have ambitions and things they want to achieve. I’m just happy it’s over now,’ he added.

Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £60 million in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances last season. He was part of the team that won the Carabao Cup and secured a Champions League place. However, amid interest from Liverpool, he claimed in a statement that promises had been ‘broken’ and specified that their relationship could not continue.

Newcastle officials denied making assurances to Isak about a transfer. After the team signed strikers Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, they accepted Liverpool’s lucrative offer.

Burn recognized the frustration among fans regarding Isak’s departure. ‘As a Newcastle fan, you know how protective we are of the club. You want players who want to be there for Newcastle. I understand why our fans were frustrated,’ he noted. ‘I wish him all the best, apart from when we play Liverpool, obviously.’

As Newcastle navigates this challenging transfer window, Burn pointed out the team’s strong recruitment, believing it has strengthened their squad. ‘We have got good depth in every position now. The club and the board have invested heavily, and it could be a really positive season,’ he concluded.