Dan Henderson Endorses Chad Bianco for California Governor

TEMECULA, CA — Temecula native Dan Henderson, a former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler, announced his endorsement for Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco‘s bid for California governor during a recent interview.

Henderson, a lifelong resident of Riverside County, criticized Governor Gavin Newsom‘s policies on issues such as gas prices, immigration, and transgender athletes. “We have the highest [fuel] prices in the country,” Henderson expressed, referencing the steep costs he faces when filling his Grenadier, which costs him about $100 to fill. “We have a lot of oil under the ground that we are not even using, but we buy everything, and we have a big deficit every year because we’re not utilizing our resources,” he told Fox News.

Henderson praised Bianco for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, complimenting his decision to avoid prolonged shutdowns. “I kind of admired how he handled that whole situation. He didn’t panic and think the world was going to end,” he stated. Bianco gained national recognition in 2020 for refusing to enforce many state-mandated COVID-19 stay-at-home orders issued by Newsom.

In a further endorsement, Henderson said, “He’s got a lot of great ideas.” Bianco previously described himself as “the last line of defense from tyrannical government overreach” when he resisted vaccine mandates.

Henderson, who owns Hendo’s Barrel House, firmly believes that Riverside County business owners would have faced greater hardships during the pandemic without Bianco’s guidance. “I’m excited about the possibility of him getting into office,” he asserted.

In the Governor’s race, a recent poll from the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, indicates Bianco is making notable strides. The poll shows Bianco leading with 13 percent of likely voter support, ahead of Democrats Katie Porter and Xavier Becerra, who received 11 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Notably, 44 percent of respondents remain undecided, signifying a competitive race ahead.

“The results suggest that the governor’s race remains wide open,” said IGS Co-Director Eric Schickler. “Now that Proposition 50 has passed, the candidates need to seize the opportunity to engage voters.” The last Republican governor elected in California was Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2003.