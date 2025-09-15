Health
Dan Marino Shares Journey with Liver Disease Diagnosis
MIAMI, Fla. – NFL legend Dan Marino revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that he was diagnosed with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, in 2007 during a routine checkup.
At the time of his diagnosis, the former Dolphins quarterback, now 63, felt “a little fatigued” but exhibited no other glaring symptoms. Marino admitted that he had not been working out as regularly as he did during his playing days, leading to his condition.
MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver, potentially causing chronic inflammation and serious health complications. Doctors told Marino the condition is reversible, emphasizing the importance of exercise and weight loss.
As part of his health journey, Marino has relied heavily on his support system, including former teammate Terry Kirby, who trains him at a local gym. He also enjoys nightly walks and bike rides with his wife, Claire. “It’s the people that love you and you love them,” he said about his family’s support.
Marino noted that focusing on health consistently is vital. “It’s the exercise, riding bike, walking, and diet… waking up and making sure you gotta do something every day,” he emphasized.
Reflecting on his diet, Marino explained that after retiring in 2000, he did not maintain the same nutritional discipline he had during his NFL career. His doctor recommended he adopt a Mediterranean diet and reduce his intake of wine, pizza, candy, and ice cream.
Now, after nearly two decades since his diagnosis, Marino said he remains committed to maintaining his health. He reported undergoing yearly ultrasounds, which have shown stable liver conditions. “That’s what makes me feel good about this [campaign],” he said, hoping to raise awareness about liver diseases and encourage others to seek treatment.
Marino’s message encourages individuals diagnosed with MASH to focus on diet and exercise, emphasizing that consistency is key to improving one’s health.
