Dan Ndoye Prepares for New Beginnings with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham, England – Dan Ndoye has signed with Nottingham Forest this summer, turning down Serie A winners Napoli to pursue a new opportunity in the Premier League. The 24-year-old arrived in Nottingham with high hopes and excitement, following a successful season with Bologna in Serie A.

Ndoye’s journey began in Nyon, Switzerland, where he was born to a Senegalese father and a Swiss mother. He grew up admiring players like Neymar and values his African roots. ”If I can give away a couple of shirts here, I will do so with pleasure,” Ndoye said about his new environment. He aims to connect with fans and inspire young supporters.

Having trained with his new teammates for the first time last week, Ndoye reflected on his celebration style, mimicking a growling lion, inspired by his national team, the Lions of Teranga. ”My mum always called me a little lion because I always give my best,” he shared.

He chose the number 14 shirt at Forest to honor his mother’s birthday. Ndoye’s down-to-earth nature is evident in his relationship with his family and pets. His dog, Alpha, helps him relax during busy times. ”I’ve worked really hard to arrive here… It’s been a long journey, but I think this is just the beginning,” Ndoye said.

This past year has been notable for Ndoye, as he played an integral role for Switzerland at Euro 2024, scoring eight goals in the league and helping Bologna win their first trophy in 51 years. He expressed excitement about his move to Forest, saying, ”As soon as I got the interest from Forest, I knew that it was the perfect next step for my career.”

Forest’s team has seen recent changes, especially with the departure of Anthony Elanga for Newcastle, leaving a gap that Ndoye hopes to fill. Coach Nuno Espírito Santo is optimistic about Ndoye’s ability to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. ”I may need to adapt, but my English is good,” Ndoye said, adding he enjoys watching English films to improve.

Forest is set to begin their season at home against Brentford on Sunday, marking their return to European competition after 30 years. Ndoye emphasized the importance of these European nights: ”To bring European football to the City Ground will be something special…I’m proud to be part of this journey.”