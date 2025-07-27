Dan Patrick Defends Against Cheating Claims After Celebrity Family Feud Loss

Los Angeles, CA – In a heated exchange following their appearance on “Celebrity Family Feud,” Dan Patrick and his crew responded to allegations of cheating made by rival Rich Eisen. The controversy erupted after Eisen’s team questioned Patrick’s integrity after the game.

Patrick strongly denied the cheating claims during his show, stating, “You’ve accused us of cheating, alright? We didn’t cheat.” He explained that they simply followed directions from host Steve Harvey, who instructed them to play again when they provided an incorrect answer.

His crew, known as the Dannettes, joined in with playful joshing, urging Patrick to “light ’em up” while adding to the excitement of their defense. Patrick countered Eisen’s remarks by suggesting that Eisen’s team struggled to provide answers during the game, saying, “They had some stupid answers.”

In another discussion, Colin Cowherd stirred conversation on his program by speculating about the future of NFL coach Nick Saban and young quarterback Arch Manning potentially joining the Cleveland Browns. Cowherd noted that while Manning could be a sought-after talent, Saban’s situation was less clear.

Patrick weighed in on Cowherd’s theory, expressing skepticism about Saban returning to the NFL at the age of 73. He questioned what the appeal would be for Saban, who has established a strong legacy and influence in college football.

Patrick’s remarks suggest that while dreams of coaching upgrades remain, the reality of coaching in the NFL could be less enticing for someone in Saban’s position.