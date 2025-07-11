Dan Patrick Details ESPN Exit and Media Journey

Los Angeles, CA — Dan Patrick, a former ESPN host, shared insights into his departure from the network and the challenges he faced starting his own media venture. During an appearance on the podcast “Pardon My Take,” Patrick spoke about the alleged smear campaign he faced from ESPN following his exit in 2007.

“Oh, frightening. Because there was this smear campaign that started,” Patrick said. He recalled that radio affiliates carrying his show were pressured to drop him, as ESPN threatened them with loss of the network’s affiliation. “It was heavy-handed, but I understood. It empowered me. Like, ‘Holy, s—t. I’m gonna matter. They’re gonna have to deal with me,’” he added.

Patrick, now 69, began his career with ESPN in 1989, serving as a host for “SportsCenter” until 2006. He also hosted “The Dan Patrick Show” on ESPN Radio before leaving. Reflecting on his time at ESPN, he admitted feeling like a “fraud” while hosting the 6 p.m. edition of “SportsCenter” at times.

He initially intended to sign a five-year deal with the network, but a conversation with his wife made him reconsider. “She just said, ‘The kids are all going to be out of the house and you’re going to be a mess,’” Patrick recalled. “She was right, and when I said no, I didn’t even know what I said no to.”

Patrick left ESPN in August 2007 and relaunches his show the following October. Despite facing significant challenges early on, including concerns about payroll, he found success as his show became nationally syndicated and began streaming on Peacock. He stated his intention to continue hosting the show through 2027.

While sharing his journey, Patrick warned others considering a similar path. “I probably had four people, one a big name and the other three were probably recognizable names, they wanted to know about leaving,” he said. “And I said, ‘Don’t leave.’ They’re like, ‘Why?’ I go, ‘It’s a million — even larger odds than that.’”