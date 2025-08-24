Dana Perino Critiques Gavin Newsom’s Social Media Tactics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fox News commentator Dana Perino expressed frustration with California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s social media antics during a recent broadcast. Perino, known for her conservative views, urged Newsom to “stop it with the Twitter thing,” citing his responsibility as a governor and the importance of seriousness in political leadership.

This criticism comes amid Newsom’s practice of mocking former President Donald Trump through social media posts. Recently, Newsom has been imitating Trump’s distinctive style, complete with erratic capitalization, exclamation points, and satirical memes that feature himself alongside Trump in various humorous contexts.

One post depicted Newsom on Mount Rushmore, while another claimed his mid-cycle redistricting proposal earned him the moniker “GAVIN CHRISTOPHER ‘COLUMBUS’ NEWSOM (BECAUSE OF THE MAPS!).” Supporters of the governor have reacted to these parodies with mixed emotions, showcasing both support and outrage.

Political analysts note that Newsom’s approach highlights the mixed reactions from both his supporters and Trump’s base. Perino’s remarks reflect a growing concern among some conservatives that Newsom’s antics could be seen as unprofessional, and that such behavior, while amusing to some, might undermine serious political discourse. Perino herself remarked, “If I were his wife, I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself! Stop it!’”

Newsom’s trolling has sparked discussions not only about personal conduct in politics but also about the effectiveness of satire in political communication. His strategy invites voters to consider how Trump’s flashy social media persona might be perceived by the wider public.

Additionally, Vice President J.D. Vance criticized Newsom, claiming that the governor’s attempts at imitation overlook what he believes to be Trump’s authenticity. “You’re copying the most powerful person in the world’s style,” Vance stated. Nonetheless, Newsom’s posts have generated a reaction from Trump supporters, some of whom have accused him of having a “mental breakdown.”

As the political landscape evolves, Newsom’s tactics may reflect a shift in how politicians engage with each other and their bases. Meanwhile, Perino and other commentators continue to call for a return to a more serious tone in political communication.

Despite the backlash, Newsom remains steadfast in his approach. His recent response to Perino included a typical Trump-style retort: “DANA ‘DING DONG’ PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!).”