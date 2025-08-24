Politics
Dana Perino Critiques Gavin Newsom’s Social Media Tactics
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fox News commentator Dana Perino expressed frustration with California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s social media antics during a recent broadcast. Perino, known for her conservative views, urged Newsom to “stop it with the Twitter thing,” citing his responsibility as a governor and the importance of seriousness in political leadership.
This criticism comes amid Newsom’s practice of mocking former President Donald Trump through social media posts. Recently, Newsom has been imitating Trump’s distinctive style, complete with erratic capitalization, exclamation points, and satirical memes that feature himself alongside Trump in various humorous contexts.
One post depicted Newsom on Mount Rushmore, while another claimed his mid-cycle redistricting proposal earned him the moniker “GAVIN CHRISTOPHER ‘COLUMBUS’ NEWSOM (BECAUSE OF THE MAPS!).” Supporters of the governor have reacted to these parodies with mixed emotions, showcasing both support and outrage.
Political analysts note that Newsom’s approach highlights the mixed reactions from both his supporters and Trump’s base. Perino’s remarks reflect a growing concern among some conservatives that Newsom’s antics could be seen as unprofessional, and that such behavior, while amusing to some, might undermine serious political discourse. Perino herself remarked, “If I were his wife, I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself! Stop it!’”
Newsom’s trolling has sparked discussions not only about personal conduct in politics but also about the effectiveness of satire in political communication. His strategy invites voters to consider how Trump’s flashy social media persona might be perceived by the wider public.
Additionally, Vice President J.D. Vance criticized Newsom, claiming that the governor’s attempts at imitation overlook what he believes to be Trump’s authenticity. “You’re copying the most powerful person in the world’s style,” Vance stated. Nonetheless, Newsom’s posts have generated a reaction from Trump supporters, some of whom have accused him of having a “mental breakdown.”
As the political landscape evolves, Newsom’s tactics may reflect a shift in how politicians engage with each other and their bases. Meanwhile, Perino and other commentators continue to call for a return to a more serious tone in political communication.
Despite the backlash, Newsom remains steadfast in his approach. His recent response to Perino included a typical Trump-style retort: “DANA ‘DING DONG’ PERINO (NEVER HEARD OF HER UNTIL TODAY!).”
Recent Posts
- Addison Rae Launches New Jean Design with Lucky Brand
- New Orleans Thrives Despite Challenges: A Story of Resilience
- Jun Fujita: A Voice for Conservation at Voyageurs National Park
- TikTok Star Malik Taylor Dies in Fatal Concord Car Crash
- Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Lava Shoots 100 Feet in Hawaii
- Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events
- San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
- Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts
- Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale
- Premier League Predictions: Matchday Two Highlights
- Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
- NYT Strands Word Game Offers New Puzzles Daily
- Mexican Senator Sparks Controversy Over U.S. Drug Cartel Assistance Request
- Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order
- Cardano Bulls Anticipate Price Rally Above $2 After Breaking $1
- Sachia Vickery Embraces OnlyFans Amid U.S. Open Qualifiers
- South Carolina Faces Record Rainfall, Flooding Risks This Weekend
- Major Matchups to Watch in MLB DFS on August 23, 2025
- Katee Sackhoff Opens Up About Confidence Struggles After ‘The Mandalorian’
- Tour Championship Final Round Set for Sunday in Atlanta